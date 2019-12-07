Bishops Will Proclaim How, In Good Conscience, You Can Still Vote For A Democrat

For decades the U.S. catholic bishops have figured out ways to deliver, or to try to deliver, the catholic vote to their democrats. The faithful have heard about the “seamless garment;” that catholics are “not single issue voters;” and, of late, that there can be “proportionate reasons” to vote for candidates of the Party of Death who espouse and advocate for intrinsic evils like child murder and ‘same-sex marriage’.

Recent Events Make It Clear?

Two things that have occurred relatively recently would make one think that there is no way that any catholic bishop today, and in the coming runup to the 2020 elections, could be heard to say that a catholic with a well-formed conscience can vote for a democrat.

The first is that the democrats, who pushed so many intrinsic evils in the past and continue to do so, have now come out and demanded that the court-created right to abortion should be extended to include a mother’s right to kill her baby who has been born, her baby who is no longer inside her, if the baby survives her murderous abortion attempt. And they demand that we all pay for the murders, for this new “right to infanticide.” Watch for it . . . this will almost certainly be in the Party Of Death 2020 Platform.

Couple this with all the other intrinsic evils the Party Of Death promotes, along with candidate litmus tests for each evil, and there is no way – one would think – that any bishop could say that all this evil can be ignored and a good catholic can vote for these death dealers.

The second thing that has happened over the last decade, and more so over the last three years, is that it is now known that each bishop of a prelate plethora – “a large or excessive amount“ – across the entire United States, (a plethora that increases almost weekly like a plague with revelations from prosecutors, district attorneys, and state attorneys general) is in one or more of these categories:

actively himself freely choosing to engage in homosexual acts

active homopredator

active sexual predator

active pederast

active pedophile

knowing, and so criminal, shuttler of such criminals from parish to parish or diocese to diocese, fully aware they will commit further crimes against the faithful, and against children

knowing, and so criminal, enabler of such persons

concealer of the crimes

embezzler of the money of the faithful, or defrauding the faithful of money, or both

one authorizing the payment of billions (new estimate, to include ongoing suits, over 8 billion dollars, that is: $8,000,000,000.00) of the faithful’s money to pay victims of the homopredators, etc.; and demanding that the details of the crimes and of the payments be maintained in secret in court records

All of this concealment, predation, evil, and crime is facilitated and funded by the money of the faithful.

Recent revelations make it clear that “bishopmonster,” “serpentprelate,” and “bishopwolf” are not exaggerations, and are the writing error of saying “baby puppies.” And now there is a warning from some sources, get ready, (to paraphrase Al Jolson), you ain’t seen nuthin’ yet.

No Way They Could Say For Whom To Vote ?

So, with all this and the denial of Holy Communion to the present democrat frontrunner for the presidential nomination, done in accord with Canon Law, one would expect any sane and savvy member of the laity to say, “No way do these bishops come out now and say ‘vote democrat’.“

Wrong!

There are two reasons this is wrong. First, Satan never sleeps, and pointing out clear hypocrisy is a compliment to any devil.

Secondly, to remind the faithful that they cannot under any circumstances vote for a candidate who advocates for so many intrinsic evils as does the Party of Death, particularly the evil of abortion, would undercut many bishops’ support for the attempted normalization of, and thus the moral validation of, freely-chosen homosexual actions. These bishops want no recognition of, let alone publicity of, the abortion-sodomy connection with respect to political positions and legislation.

So what is a homosexualist bishop to do? How does a democrat bishop deliver the catholic vote to his fellow democrat travelers?

Yes, Way

In some recent elections more than half of the catholic laity have shown that they no longer listen to the faux shepherds’ shilling and subterfuge of past decades, e.g bishops directly or indirectly saying you can vote for a democrat. But evil admits no limits of logic, truth or consistency. Without saying you can vote for a democrat, they are now saying “You cannot vote for a republican.” Genius! Evil genius! Wink, wink, nudge, nudge, so you CAN vote for a democrat!

Democrats & Intrinsic Evils – Been There, Done That – For Years

In 2008 I first published the conclusion about voting for democrats being a mortal sin, including this letter:

Based on what Obama and the Democrats have said, and on what Obama has said he will do, it is clear that a Catholic voter can no longer divorce his or her intent from what both Obama and the Democrats promise they will do. In other words, today a Catholic voter, who has learned the facts and the commitments Obama has made, and who votes for Obama, necessarily has the intent to support abortion and infanticide and other intrinsic evils. A Catholic who votes for Obama will formally cooperate in grave evil. (Brownsville Herald, Texas 22 Oct. 2008).

Sadly, those predictions more than came true (see, e.g.,

Is it a Sin to Vote Democrat?

https://www.catholicstand.com/is-it-a-sin-to-vote-democrat/

Sin Voting: Reasons and Intrinsic Evils

https://www.catholicstand.com/sin-voting-reasons-and-intrinsic-evils/.

Of note are the many democrat voices now advocating the public celebration of the abortion murder of babies by the mothers in whose wombs they were once safe and happy.

With all the relatively recent revelations regarding the crimes and depravity of bishops, and the unbelievable embrace of more and more evil by the democrats, I am presently revisiing the document Faith-Filled Citizenship Voting Catechism which for some years now has made the point crystal that it is a mortal sin for a catholic with a well-formed conscience to vote for any democrat (http://sinvote.democrat/faith-filled-citizenship-voting-catechism/ ).

Your Excellency, Some Questions

If you have paid attention to what the demobishops have done since the 1940s, it will be no surprise that they will not be silent for the 2020 elections and they will do everything in their dark power to try to promote and fund the candidates of the Party Of Death.

So, when some bishop says you cannot vote for a republican because of the GOP stand against mother earth, the uncharitable treatment of innocent illegal aliens, or institutionalized homophobia [none of which are intrinsic evils], ad nauseam, ask him three things:

Your Excellency, please place a list of what the Church says are intrinsic evils side by side with the Party of Death’s platform. How you can support, even implicitly, democrats?

(If he goes on and on about so-called ‘proportionate reasons,” tell him that a correct proportionate reasons analysis demands that all, each, and every intrinsic evil be taken into account with each candidate’s position on each one of them, and of a candidate’s silence regarding them when the party’s position is clear and public. And remind him that catholic doctrine says real world dealings with issues like immigration, war, poverty, and the death penalty, etc. are not at the moral level of intrinsic evil).

Your Excellency, how many millions of your precious sheeps’ dollars have you authorized to be paid out for the crimes of ordained homopredators, pedophiles, pederast prelates, and clerical sodorapists, and for your own crimes? And why the cover up?

Your Excellency, yes or no answer please – are you one of those named in any of the criminal, pervert, predator, etc. categories listed above?

And finally, ask him why, as is very likely: Your Excellency, why do you refuse to reply to 1. , 2. and 3 ?

This Does Not Demand Anyone Vote Republican

Note well – this is very important – make it clear that saying it is a mortal sin to vote for a democrat, any democrat, is NOT saying one could, should, or must vote for a candidate of the GOP. A person with a well-formed conscience has several other options.

Do not let it be heard that, so that one’s vote is not wasted, one can vote for a democrat death dealer (but there I go again with the “baby puppies”).