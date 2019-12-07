Terror at Pensacola

As usual, the best coverage comes from the Brit papers:

The Air Force trainee who killed three and injured eight when he opened fire at a naval base in Florida assailed the United States as ‘a nation of evil’ before he went on his shooting rampage, AFP reports.

The man, first identified by NBC News as Saudi national Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, opened fire inside a classroom at Naval Air Station in Pensacola early Friday morning. Police quickly responded to the scene and he was shot dead.

US officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation, said the suspect was a second lieutenant attending the aviation school at the base.

Meanwhile six other Saudi nationals were arrested near the base shortly after the attack, as investigators began to probe a terror link.

Go here to read the rest. Maybe this tragedy will end the farce of making military bases “gun free” zones. Additionally, when our “allies” from the Middle East, other than Israel, are training on military bases, armed security teams need to be near at hand.