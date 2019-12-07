Terror at Pensacola

As usual, the best coverage comes from the Brit papers:
The Air Force trainee who killed three and injured eight when he opened fire at a naval base in Florida assailed the United States as ‘a nation of evil’ before he went on his shooting rampage, AFP reports.
The man, first identified by NBC News as Saudi national Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, opened fire inside a classroom at Naval Air Station in Pensacola early Friday morning. Police quickly responded to the scene and he was shot dead.
US officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation, said the suspect was a second lieutenant attending the aviation school at the base.
Meanwhile six other Saudi nationals were arrested near the base shortly after the attack, as investigators began to probe a terror link.
Go here to read the rest. Maybe this tragedy will end the farce of making military bases “gun free” zones. Additionally, when our “allies” from the Middle East, other than Israel, are training on military bases, armed security teams need to be near at hand.
4 Comments
An Army friend of mine who trained as a Cobra helicopter pilot once told me of commanders having to “pass” foreign-national pilots even if they weren’t qualified because the stigma of having failed would have been just too much on a return to their home country. Can’t help but think that may have played a role here. Mix in a little Islamic theology and you have a bomb.
Gun-Free Zones Kill.
My son is still in the Army. He habitually concealed carries a .45 semi-auto pistol. When he goes on post, he doesn’t even keep the weapon in his truck: the consequences of being caught armed on the post too severe.
Better dead than armed.
I am very concerned when I see Muslims working in commercial nuclear power, or becoming commercial aircraft pilots, or heading up key positions in other industries that can impact public health and safety, particularly the military and the police. The 1st Amendment to the Constitution rightly protects freedom of religion, but unlike other religions such as Christianity, Judaism, Buddhism, Sikhism, Hinduism, etc., Islam is a political as well as a religious movement designed to subject all non-Muslims under Dhimmitude. Of course at no time should a person be singled out because he is of Arabic or Iranian or Pakistani descent. But the politico-religious ideology that is Islam was founded by a psychopathic pedophile monster deranged with lunatic hallucinations of grandeur, and that ideology must be eradicated from the face of the Earth. I do not think Islam is capable of reform; therefore, until Islam undergoes what the ancient Romans called damnatio memoriae, we will continue to be afflicted by Muslim-inspired terrorism.
Since it’s Saudi Arabia, he may have been allied with one of the royals (or been one of the royals) who are upset about the reforms going on, too.
Two of the teachers who were supposed to be in the area weren’t. A pilot and his mother-in-law who also teaches in that section of the schoolhouse stopped to pick up coffee on the way to work and were later than they expected– arrived about 15 minutes after the shooting. Thank God for small favors….
(Navy gossip chain– sailor I know worked with the mother in law when she was enlisted.)