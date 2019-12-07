Wrecking Experts

During my 37 years at the bar I have seen quite a few cases lost due to a poor choice in experts. Rule one about experts is that they should act like experts: knowledgeable, dispassionate and objective. If they seem like hired guns in court, which they are of course, their utility fades away faster than a crooked used car salesman’s smile after the keys are handed over. Having constitutional experts attempting to justify impeachment was a foolish move in any case. Congress is the sole decider on impeachment, with the American people waiting in the wings in the next election if they get it wrong. At best such testimony is a waste of time. At worst it is a disaster which is what happened to the Democrats this week. The only expert who acted like an expert was Jonathan Turley, a non-supporter of Trump who does not believe a case warranting impeachment has been made.