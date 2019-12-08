Christmas With the Kents

- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
4 Comments
Thanks Mr. McClarey. As a comic reader/collector since I was about 10, these posts are always appreciated.
I enjoy them too George. Life is a balancing act between serious and fun and I like this blog to reflect that fact.
Love that series.
If Superman were real, it was a lucky break for the world that he was adopted by a couple who gave him good values as he was growing up, and to rear him in an atmosphere of love.