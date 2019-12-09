Did Ambassador Marie Yovanovich Commit Perjury?

From One American News. Detractors of course will argue that One American News is a conservative news outlet with an ax to grind. My response: unlike CNN which is a neutral fact finder? The simple truth is that the Ukraine is a very corrupt place and numerous Americans connected to the Obama administration were getting rich off this corruption. The attempt now by various denizens of the Deep State to appear as disinterested public servants is risible on the dirty record that exists. I trust this will be gone into in loving detail by the defense during the Impeachment trial in the Senate.