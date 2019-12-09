PopeWatch: Your Peter’s Pence Contributions at Work

Our Babylon Bee pontificate continues apace:

The Italian daily newspaper Corriere della Sera has reported that Vatican prosecutors are investigating how funds from Peter’s Pence have been allegedly invested in loss-making enterprises as well as a movie censored in some countries because of its explicit homosexual scenes.

In the latest in a string of recent stories involving financial misconduct at the Holy See, the Secretariat of State reportedly invested more than $1 million in the movie Rocketman, a biopic of the singer Elton John, and $3.6 million in Men in Black: International.

The first major Hollywood studio release to include an on-screen homosexual sex scene, Rocketman was censored in a number of locations, including Russia, Malaysia, Samoa and the Cook Islands, as well as temporarily on Delta Airlines.

Peter’s Pence refers to financial support offered by the faithful to the Pope, which according to the Vatican are “destined to Church needs, to humanitarian initiatives and social promotion projects, as well as to the support of the Holy See.”

According to the Corriere della Sera article, written by Mario Gerevini and Fabrizio Massaro, the movie investments are just a small amount of the Vatican’s funds, millions of which are reportedly handled by an investment company in Malta called the Centurion Global Fund. At least two-thirds of the capital entrusted to it, according to various and reliable sources, comes from the Secretariat of State, the article says.

The head of the fund is Enrico Crasso, a 71-year-old Italian financier and recipient of a papal medal who lives in Switzerland. Gerevini and Massaro allege that Crasso has been a “reference point for many financial transactions,” that he “managed the Vatican coffers for years,” and been the recipient of “millions of euros in commissions.”

Their report goes on to say he has managed to raise 70 million euro through investments, some of which are “nothing short of speculative.” In particular, the article singles out Crasso’s 6 million-euro stake in Italia Independent, a company owned by Lapo Elkann, the grandson of the late Fiat company-owner, Gianni Agnelli. The newspaper says the deal currently “looks like a loss.”

Go here to read the rest. PopeWatch is unsurprised by any of this, and that sad fact is a damning indictment of the current state of the Church.