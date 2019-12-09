Reaching Out to Hep Cats

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

MANHATTAN—In a move tailor-made for his target demographic, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden announced Monday he will appear on an upcoming episode of television’s The Ed Sullivan Show.

“I think booking a gig on the ‘ol tube will boost my poll numbers with the youngsters,” Biden told sources. “This Ed fella seems to know what the kids are into. He just had that band with those 4 mop-headed dudes from England- what was their name again?”

Biden then explained how a prior connection with Sullivan helped him land the spot on the popular variety show. “I fought next to ol’ Eddie in World War 2. When I got home from the war, I bought that hotel in Vermont, but we’ve fallen on hard times. Ed suggested I come on the show and invite some of the guys from the old unit to come up for the holidays and enjoy the snow.

Biden of course has fond memories of Ed Sullivan. When Biden won his first election in 1970, Ed Sullivan was still on the air.