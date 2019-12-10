Menu

The History of Christmas

A good video on the history of Christmas.  Go here to read an excellent article at New Advent on the history of Christmas.

 

 

Socialism Kills

Tuesday, December 10, AD 2019

  Chilling story by José Cordeiro at Reason:   I was working in Silicon Valley when my mother called me from back

Medal of Honor

Tuesday, December 10, AD 2019

He deserves it:   For now, I want to salute the contribution of Joshua Watson, 23 years old, who was one of

Saint of the Day Quote: Pope Saint Gregory III

Tuesday, December 10, AD 2019

Our affliction moves us to write to you once again, trusting that you are a loving son of St. Peter and of

2 Comments

  1. At about 1:10 the video explains how the calendar marks the birth of Jesus as BC and AD but now we use BCE and CE. This has always seems ridiculous to me. I know it politically correct to discount Christianity’s importance in history. The truth is it is entirely nonsensical to not use BC and AD. It is denying reality. If someone has no idea who Jesus was and how important his place in history is, what would they think the is reason that there a point where history is divided? Someone just picked a year arbitrarily for no reason? ‘Okay, this is when the Common Era began.” Why? People may not believe Jesus was divine or that he even existed, but from a realistic point, his place in human history cannot be denied and to use BCE and CE is just silly.

