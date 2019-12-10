A good video on the history of Christmas. Go here to read an excellent article at New Advent on the history of Christmas.
A good video on the history of Christmas. Go here to read an excellent article at New Advent on the history of Christmas.
Chilling story by José Cordeiro at Reason: I was working in Silicon Valley when my mother called me from back
He deserves it: For now, I want to salute the contribution of Joshua Watson, 23 years old, who was one of
Our affliction moves us to write to you once again, trusting that you are a loving son of St. Peter and of
2 Comments
At about 1:10 the video explains how the calendar marks the birth of Jesus as BC and AD but now we use BCE and CE. This has always seems ridiculous to me. I know it politically correct to discount Christianity’s importance in history. The truth is it is entirely nonsensical to not use BC and AD. It is denying reality. If someone has no idea who Jesus was and how important his place in history is, what would they think the is reason that there a point where history is divided? Someone just picked a year arbitrarily for no reason? ‘Okay, this is when the Common Era began.” Why? People may not believe Jesus was divine or that he even existed, but from a realistic point, his place in human history cannot be denied and to use BCE and CE is just silly.
“BCE and CE is just silly.”
Agreed. They stand for Before Common Era and Common Era. The only thing Common about the Era is a dating system developed by Christians.