Angels Rescued Our Lady’s House

Or, as I think of it, Himself has a heck of a sense of humor.

From CNA, last year:

Catholic pilgrims have flocked to the Holy House of Loreto since the 14th century to stand inside the walls where tradition holds the Virgin Mary was born, raised, and greeted by the Angel Gabriel.
In other words, if it is actually the house of Nazareth, it is where the “Word became Flesh” at the Annunciation, a point on which the history of the humanity turned.
There is an often repeated story that angels carried the Holy House from Palestine to Italy. While modern listeners may doubt the legend’s veracity, historic documents have vindicated the beliefs of pious pilgrims over the centuries – with an ironic twist.

Now, back in 1900 they had the documents that showed the “Angeli” family– Byzantine nobles who married into the royalty of Naples– had grabbed stones from the house and run ahead of the invaders. In the 1980s they found diplomatic records listing ‘holy stones’ in the girl’s dowry, too, in the correct year, and the shrine had Angeli family coins in it.

And the final really cool thing, when they went to Nazareth and did the archeology– the stones that are supposed to be from there match up with what they’ve dug up, and are the right kind of stone, etc.

So yeah, angels saved Mary’s old home.

