Bloody December in Iran

Austin Bay, a retired Army Colonel, at Strategy Page notes the current unrest in Iran:

Blood is spilling. Observers already describe the current bloodletting as the most serious since 2009. As of Dec. 8, U.N. human rights monitors report that 208 Iranians have died in demonstrations since mid-November. U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook believes the regime has murdered over 1,000 people since mid-November. Both the U.N. and U.S. estimate 7,000 arrested.Students and educated professionals played major roles in the summer 2009 and the initial December 2017 protests. Reports describe the majority of December 2019 protesters in Tehran as being “unemployed or low-income men between the ages of 19 and 26.”

Have impoverished men taken to the capital’s streets? Protests? Street fighting is a more apt term.

The December 2019 confrontations may be the most significant challenge the ayatollahs have faced since 1979. Consider the context. The regime’s rigged economy has stalled. The Trump administration intends to further tighten economic and political sanctions. The regime’s reckless, violent grandiosity has mired Iran country in endless wars, Yemen and Syria being the most notorious. Instead of repairing Iranian roads and water systems, the regime finances the Lebanese Hezbollah, Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic jihad terror groups.

Go here to read the rest. It has been four decades since the mullahs seized control of Iran. They may have overstayed their welcome.