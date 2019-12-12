Menu

Out Heroding Herod

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on delicious
Delicious
Share on digg
Digg
Share on stumbleupon
StumbleUpon
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

 

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

 

NEW YORK, NY—At a special ceremony Thursday, Planned Parenthood posthumously awarded Herod the Great with its highest honor, the organization’s coveted PPFA Margaret Sanger Award.

Planned Parenthood gives the award out to individuals who advance the pro-abortion agenda, and baby-murdering King Herod was the obvious choice.

“Herod fought bravely for women’s rights by slaughtering all the male babies under two years old,” said a Planned Parenthood spokesperson. “He was thousands of years ahead of his time, realizing the progressive value of destroying our kids the moment they become inconvenient millennia before it was popular. Yes, we do wish he had slaughtered the daughters too, but we’re willing to overlook that as this brave women’s rights warrior advanced the pro-abortion agenda significantly.”

King Herod was not available to accept the award, as he is dead. But his ideological successor, Alyssa Milano, accepted it in his honor. “If Herod were here, I know exactly what he would say,” Milano said in her acceptance speech. “He would remind us all that it was his kingdom, his choice.”

 

Go here to read the rest.  Herod of course is a piker to Planned Parenthood.  They exceed his body toll on their slowest day of the year.

More to explorer

Brexit Wins, Again

Thursday, December 12, AD 2019 No Comments

It looks like the Tories under Boris Johnson, part clown and part Churchill, are on their way to a smashing victory with

Bloody December in Iran

Thursday, December 12, AD 2019 2 Comments

Austin Bay, a retired Army Colonel, at Strategy Page notes the current unrest in Iran: Blood is spilling. Observers already describe the

Mondays Are For Red Shirts

Thursday, December 12, AD 2019 3 Comments

Hattip to my younger, by a whole year and a half, brother.  As he notes, this basically sums up Mondays.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Menu