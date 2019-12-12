Menu

Kenosis

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on delicious
Delicious
Share on digg
Digg
Share on stumbleupon
StumbleUpon
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

U.S.—Thanks to His renunciation of His exalted divine status and taking on human flesh 2,000 years ago, the Lord Jesus was criticized in an op-ed on Salon.com for his “insensitive” appropriation of human nature.

The Salon author wrote that the Messiah demonstrated an extreme sense of “divine privilege” by adopting elements of an already oppressed Middle-Eastern culture and exploiting them for His own oppressive salvific ends from eternity past:

You guys, it’s time to talk about Jesus’s inherently harmful act of cultural appropriation against all humanity. Who does this Savior guy think He is, taking on elements of human culture, such as an authentic human nature, a physical body, real emotions, and human relationships? Frankly, Jesus, we’d all appreciate it if You’d just stay in your lane.

The writer also claimed that the Savior’s constant microaggressions against all mankind represented a “grievous social injustice” that harmed the powerless, oppressed minority of humanity:

Why have we excused the Savior of the World for so long for constantly micro-aggressing against sinners? He called an oppressed woman at the well out for her adultery, he forced a disabled minority man named Zacchaeus to pay a bunch of money back to people he robbed. He even called for repentance, as though there’s something wrong with being a rebel against a holy God. It’s time for us to call Jesus out for who He really is: an oppressive, culturally appropriating, privileged micro-aggressor.

Go here to read the rest.  The major “sin” of Jesus in the eyes of 21rst century liberals will always be that He is God and they ain’t.

More to explorer

Mondays Are For Red Shirts

Thursday, December 12, AD 2019 No Comments

Hattip to my younger, by a whole year and a half, brother.  As he notes, this basically sums up Mondays.

Deep State on Trial

Thursday, December 12, AD 2019 No Comments

The testimony of Michael Horowitz, Inspector General of the Department of Justice, or rather his responses to questions, was devastating yesterday.  It

Our Lady of Guadalupe: Miracles, Facts and Fancy

Thursday, December 12, AD 2019 3 Comments

Today is the feast day of Our Lady of Guadalupe, one of the most dramatic appearances of Mary in history, when Mary,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Menu