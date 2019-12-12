News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

U.S.—Thanks to His renunciation of His exalted divine status and taking on human flesh 2,000 years ago, the Lord Jesus was criticized in an op-ed on Salon.com for his “insensitive” appropriation of human nature.

The Salon author wrote that the Messiah demonstrated an extreme sense of “divine privilege” by adopting elements of an already oppressed Middle-Eastern culture and exploiting them for His own oppressive salvific ends from eternity past:

You guys, it’s time to talk about Jesus’s inherently harmful act of cultural appropriation against all humanity. Who does this Savior guy think He is, taking on elements of human culture, such as an authentic human nature, a physical body, real emotions, and human relationships? Frankly, Jesus, we’d all appreciate it if You’d just stay in your lane.

The writer also claimed that the Savior’s constant microaggressions against all mankind represented a “grievous social injustice” that harmed the powerless, oppressed minority of humanity:

Why have we excused the Savior of the World for so long for constantly micro-aggressing against sinners? He called an oppressed woman at the well out for her adultery, he forced a disabled minority man named Zacchaeus to pay a bunch of money back to people he robbed. He even called for repentance, as though there’s something wrong with being a rebel against a holy God. It’s time for us to call Jesus out for who He really is: an oppressive, culturally appropriating, privileged micro-aggressor.

Go here to read the rest. The major “sin” of Jesus in the eyes of 21rst century liberals will always be that He is God and they ain’t.