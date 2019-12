“for whose prosperity and conversion to the Catholic faith, if I had as many lives as there are hairs on my head, drops of water in the ocean, or stars in the firmament, I would most willingly sacrifice them all.”

Said by Blessed Thomas Holland of King Charles I, before he, Holland, was executed at Tyburn on December 12, 1642. Prior to his death, bread and wine had been smuggled through to him in prison and he said Mass, leading to the conversion of several of his fellow prisoners.