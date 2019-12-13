Woman of the Year

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

We are pleased to announce our Person of the Year 2019 is Hillary Clinton (please send help).

Our editorial board wants it to be very clear that we did not make this decision while under any kind of threat or duress. We polled everybody on our staff, and they all agreed that Hillary Clinton is a stunning, brave, and wonderful woman who wouldn’t hurt our families or cause bodily harm to come to us if we did not select her (oh my gosh a windowless van just pulled up in front of my house please send someone over now oh man guys with guns are getting out oh no.)

From her work on human rights issues to her love for the unborn, Hillary Clinton is one of the greatest individuals to ever grace this great country. (please do not break my kneecaps.)

Go here to read the rest. I am shocked to have to report that the staff of The Babylon Bee have all committed suicide. They left this joint suicide note behind.