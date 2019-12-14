Therefore the Lord himself shall give you a sign. Behold a virgin shall conceive, and bear a son, and his name shall be called Emmanuel.

Isaiah 7:14

Something for the weekend. Lo How a Rose E’er Blooming. Written by the ever prolific composer Anonymous in 16th century Germany, it quickly became a favorite hymn of both Catholics and Protestants in that time and land of religious strife, and that is a good message for Christmas.

Lo, How a rose e’er blooming

From tender stem has sprung!

Of Jesse’s lineage coming

As prophets long have sung.

It came, a flow’ret bright,

Amid the cold of winter,

When half spent was the night.

Isaiah ’twas foretold it,

The rose I have in mind;

With Mary we behold it,

The Virgin Mother kind.

To show God’s love aright,

She bore the world a Savior,

When half spent was the night.

O flow’r whose fragrance tender

With sweetness fills the air,

Dispel with glorious splendor

The darkness everywhere.

True Man, yet very God,

From sin and death now save us

And lighten every load.