Saint of the Day Quote: Saint John of the Cross

In the dark night of the soul, bright flows the river of God.

Saint John of the Cross

One Comment

  1. Agony did most certainly lead St. John of the Cross to ecstasy. His prose move and stir the soul. God bless him.

