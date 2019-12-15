Christmas With the Honeymooners

And away we go:

I loved watching re-runs of The Honeymooners when I was a kid. I appreciated the fact that they were more broke than my family and, like my parents, they met that circumstance with good humor. In the classic episode above Ralph sold his prized bowling ball to buy a Christmas present for his beloved wife Alice.

The late comedian Jackie Gleason, when asked his religion, would always say “Bad Catholic”. He was once asked by a Paulist priest to appear on his television program and talk about religion which he did, stating to the priest that Catholicism was strong enough to withstand an advocate even as bad as he was.

He once stunned the audience of a light-hearted talk show in the Seventies by responding to the question what he wanted more than anything else by saying “Eternal Salvation”. The host was taken aback by this and asked him, “Really?” Gleason said he couldn’t understand anyone wanting anything more than that. Gleason and some of the Ten Commandments were not on friendly terms during his life, to say the least, but he received the Last Rites on his deathbed, and I am sure he got what he wanted more than anything else.