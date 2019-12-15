Menu

Great Caesar’s Ghost!

The things you find on the Internet!  A compilation of Perry White, Editor in Chief of the Daily Planet, yelling at Clark Kent.  White would not receive accolades from business management consultants today, and I generally prefer a softer style of leadership at the Law Mines, but a tough boss, if he is also a fair boss, is not the worst thing in the world, and can be good in an enterprise, so long as he works himself as hard as he works his subordinates and as long as he realizes that loyalty has to be a two way street.

