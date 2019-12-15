Messianic Prophesies: Isaiah 65: 1-2

Continuing our Advent look at Messianic prophecies, a series which we began in Advent 2011 and continued in 2102, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, the earlier posts of the series may be read here, here, here ,here, here, here, here, here , here , here, here, here, here , here, here, here , here, here, here, here, here, here , here, here, here, here , here, here , here, , here , here , here , here , here, here , here and here we come to Isaiah 65: 1-2:

[1] They have sought me that before asked not for me, they have found me that sought me not. I said: Behold me, behold me, to a nation that did not call upon my name. [2] I have spread forth my hands all the day to an unbelieving people, who walk in a way that is not good after their own thoughts.

Saint Athanasius wrote of this passage:

Yet the Jews disbelieve this. This argument does not satisfy them. Well, then, let them be persuaded by other things in their own oracles. Of whom, for instance, do the prophets say “I was made manifest to those who did not seek Me, I was found by those who had not asked for Me? I said, ‘See, here am I,’ to the nation that had not called upon My Name. I stretched out My hands to a disobedient and gainsaying people.” [Isaiah 65:1-2] Who is this person that was made manifest, one might ask the Jews? If the prophet is speaking of himself, then they must tell us how he was first hidden, in order to be manifested afterwards. And, again, what kind of man is this prophet, who was not only revealed after being hidden, but also stretched out his hands upon the cross?