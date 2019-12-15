Revolution in Virginia?

Good gentle youth, tempt not a desperate man.
Romeo Montague, Romeo and Juliet, Act 5, Scene 3, William Shakespeare
Virginia and Massachusetts were the two prominent colonies leading the way at the beginning of the American Revolution . Is history repeating itself in regard to Virginia? It will if the Democrats carry through with their threats to turn a political dispute, with almost all Virginia counties declaring themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries, into an armed conflict:
The Virginia National Guard has responded after Governor Ralph Northam said there would be consequences for law enforcement who didn’t enforce new gun legislation.
“If we have constitutional laws on the books and law enforcement officers are not enforcing those laws on the books, then there are going to be some consequences but I’ll cross that bridge if and when we get to it,” Northam said.
A representative from Richmond then said the Virginia National Guard might have to get involved.
“And ultimately, I’m not the governor, but the governor may have to nationalize the National Guard to enforce the law,” Rep. Donald McEachin said. “That’s his call, because I don’t know how serious these counties are and how severe the violations of law will be. But that’s obviously an option he has.”
Go here to read the rest. Probably this will blow over. However if we have either a Second Civil War or a Second American Revolution in the next decade or so, it will be begin just like this, with some elected member of the Democrat party deciding to deprive other Americans of their rights by force. This observation of George Orwell is more true now than when he uttered it:
Sometimes a child, knowing better than his parents, must throw his hand into the fire to find out that what their parents told him was true. The only problem with the spoiled brat in Virginia is that it will cost. Cost him and cost us. Painful and difficult to heal, the burn he intends to inflict.
Northern Ireland. I remember the seemingly endless news reports of tit for tat taking of life in that religious/national conflict.
It wasn’t pretty, and neither will the infringement of our second amendment rights. It will be bloody.
A spark that could easily become wildfire.
Thoughts become words which then becomes actions. He better start thinking straight and shut his mouth sooner than later. For his own good and that of his constituents.
“However if we have either a Second Civil War or a Second American Revolution in the next decade or so . . .”
I am not expecting bloodshed in my life time, but I fully expect my children to see significant bloodshed in theirs. At that, I shudder.