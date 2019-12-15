Revolution in Virginia?

Good gentle youth, tempt not a desperate man.

Romeo Montague, Romeo and Juliet, Act 5, Scene 3, William Shakespeare

Virginia and Massachusetts were the two prominent colonies leading the way at the beginning of the American Revolution . Is history repeating itself in regard to Virginia? It will if the Democrats carry through with their threats to turn a political dispute, with almost all Virginia counties declaring themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries, into an armed conflict:

The Virginia National Guard has responded after Governor Ralph Northam said there would be consequences for law enforcement who didn’t enforce new gun legislation.

“If we have constitutional laws on the books and law enforcement officers are not enforcing those laws on the books, then there are going to be some consequences but I’ll cross that bridge if and when we get to it,” .

A representative from Richmond then said the Virginia National Guard might have to get involved.

“And ultimately, I’m not the governor, but the governor may have to nationalize the National Guard to enforce the law,” . “That’s his call, because I don’t know how serious these counties are and how severe the violations of law will be. But that’s obviously an option he has.”

Go here to read the rest. Probably this will blow over. However if we have either a Second Civil War or a Second American Revolution in the next decade or so, it will be begin just like this, with some elected member of the Democrat party deciding to deprive other Americans of their rights by force. This observation of George Orwell is more true now than when he uttered it: