Christmas at Arlington

I choked up when I saw the above. Go here to learn more about Wreaths Across America.
Go tell the Spartans, passerby:
That here, by Spartan law, we lie.
Simonides, Epitaph for the Spartan dead at Thermopylae
To anyone who has not visited Arlington National Cemetery – make the trip. The Washington area is not a friendly place, and is downright hostile to out of area drivers, and I speak from experience, but everyone should see Arlington. I sued to drive by one corner of the Cemetery on the way to work.
One year ago, the husband of a second cousin, a retired Marine Corps Lt. Colonel, and Vietnam veteran, was buried at ANC. We arrived the day before and saw the final changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier for the day. The sun was setting and there was a clear view of the Lincoln Memorial, highlighted by the headlights of cars headed home. It was a unique experience.
Burials take place at ANC every businrss day all day, so there is always the chance one will see a horse drawn caisson in a procession.
It’s on the list. Elf’s folks are simi-close and we have a camper, now, so going to be visiting the in-laws more, which means we’re going to visit all the history in DC.
We were there for 9/11 this year, but I couldn’t justify dragging the kids and the Tank into DC when we were already frazzled. Next year.
My wife and I chaperoned a beautiful group of WWII vets and their loved ones in 2010. The vet’s we’re front and center for the changing of the guards.
A week I will treasure forever.
God bless them all.
Patriots, soldiers, men and women, American citizens.
I agree 100% with this post. But let us not forget those who could not be buried at Arlington. As a submariner, particularly important to me are the crew of the USS Thresher SSN-593 and USS Scorpion SSN-589 who remain on eternal patrol. Yes, I realize the Dept of the Army controls the cemetery, but any member of the Armed Forces who dies on active duty is elgible for internment there.
PS, you guys always remember soldiers & marines. Rightly so. But sometimes the Silent Service needs to be remembered too.