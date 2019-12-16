PopeWatch: Judas

Naming this creature as President of the Pontifical Academy for Life was obviously high level trolling by the Pope:

In a statement difficult to reconcile with Scripture and Tradition, Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, President of the Pontifical Academy for Life, has claimed on behalf of the Catholic Church that anyone who says Judas Iscariot is in hell is a heretic.

In an even more disturbing statement, the Italian archbishop has also asserted that a priest may legitimately remain at the bedside of someone undergoing assisted suicide in order to “hold their hand” and “accompany” them.

Go here to read the rest. From that notorious heretic Jesus Christ:

[12] While I was with them, I kept them in thy name. Those whom thou gavest me have I kept; and none of them is lost, but the son of perdition, that the scripture may be fulfilled.

John 17: 12

Imagine how bad a Pope has to be to make Paglia one of his right hand men.