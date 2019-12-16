Menu

PopeWatch: Judas

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on delicious
Delicious
Share on digg
Digg
Share on stumbleupon
StumbleUpon
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

Naming this creature as President of the Pontifical Academy for Life was obviously high level trolling by the Pope:

 

In a statement difficult to reconcile with Scripture and Tradition, Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, President of the Pontifical Academy for Life, has claimed on behalf of the Catholic Church that anyone who says Judas Iscariot is in hell is a heretic.

In an even more disturbing statement, the Italian archbishop has also asserted that a priest may legitimately remain at the bedside of someone undergoing assisted suicide in order to “hold their hand” and “accompany” them.

Go here to read the rest.  From that notorious heretic Jesus Christ:

 

[12] While I was with them, I kept them in thy name. Those whom thou gavest me have I kept; and none of them is lost, but the son of perdition, that the scripture may be fulfilled.

John 17: 12

 

Imagine how bad a Pope has to be to make Paglia one of his right hand men.

More to explorer

Christmas at Arlington

Monday, December 16, AD 2019 5 Comments

I  choked up when I saw the above.  Go here to learn more about Wreaths Across America. Go tell the Spartans, passerby:

Lessons

Monday, December 16, AD 2019 4 Comments

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee: LONDON—British progressives were already down from their huge losses in Thursday’s election, as

You Don’t Say

Monday, December 16, AD 2019 2 Comments

  [3] Behold the inheritance of the Lord are children: the reward, the fruit of the womb. [4] As arrows in the

2 Comments

  2. pinches nose
    Good grief. Yeah, we’re not allowed to declare that anybody is definitely in hell, for the same reason that the bishop is not supposed to make blanket statements like that. It’s a sin against charity.

    Aaargh.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Menu