Blame the Joos!

At this time Ignatius indignantly denied any knowledge of Judaism, since he was a noble from a province (Guipúzcoa) which had hardly known Jews. Some years later, however, he declared while dining with friends that he would have considered it a divine favor to be descended from Jews. When asked his reason for saying this, he protested, “What! To be related to Christ Our Lord and to Our Lady the glorious Virgin Mary?”

Hatred of the Jews is a hardy perennial among the maladies that afflict humanity. Jews have been hated throughout history, and in places where there were almost no Jews. Today crude Jew hatred often hides under the rubric of being anti-Zionist, and has become common on the Left. Israel is held to the highest of standards while her enemies in the Middle East are held to no standards at all. Tears are wept for the Palestinians, while no one recalls that almost a million Jews during the same time period were expelled from Arab nations. No nation is above criticism, and the robust Israeli media demonstrates that is certainly the case with Israel! However, honest criticism has nothing to do with the foes of Israel who are determined to erase her from the face of the Earth. May the enemies of the Jews fare as well against Israel as did the adversaries of the Maccabees.