PopeWatch: German Apostasy

Don’t look now, but the German Catholic Church is moving to apostasy:
.- The German bishops’ conference has committed to “newly assessing” the universal Church’s teaching on homosexuality, sexual morality in general, as well as the sacraments of ordination and marriage. The commitment comes at the beginning of a controversial two-year “Synodal Process” by the German hierarchy.
Following consultations in Berlin last week, the chairman of the Marriage and Family Commission of the German bishops’ conference declared that the bishops agreed that homosexuality is a “normal form” of human sexual identity.
“The sexual preference of man expresses itself in puberty and assumes a hetero- or homosexual orientation,” Berlin’s Archbishop Heiner Koch asserted in a statement released by the bishops’ conference.
“Both belong to the normal forms of sexual predisposition, which cannot or should be be changed with the help of a specific socialization”.
Go here to read the rest. The bitter fruits keep blooming from the Pope’s emphasis on a synodal Church. Heckuva job Conclave of 2013, heckuva job.
2 Comments
German Catholic Church has been a contradiction in terms now for quite some time.
Maybe it might of been better if Thor’s oak tree wasn’t laid to waist. The Bishops are acting as though they are taking their cues from Thor. Strange God’s are entering in and the welcoming party in Munich is stirring the Kool Aid.
Note to American Bishops.
When attendance in Mass and financial support dwindles to only a few souls and a couple of bucks, please don’t follow the German fix. Don’t cowardly cave into the culture where 3.5% of the population have their disorder honored in order to gain a dollar or two.
Prostitution is not honorable.
Instead, preach Jesus Christ and bring Him out from the tabernacle to the public for adoration, procession and veneration. Raise high the Christ and adore Him. Swim against the current to the fresh waters, the headwaters…do not allow the Church to drift with the current into polluted waters. Teach. Admonish sinners and reconcile them through the sacraments. Be bold and hold fast.
The Savior comes!