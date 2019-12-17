Menu

Saint of the Day Quote: Saint Jose Manyanet y Vives

Jesus, Mary and Joseph, may I breathe forth my soul in peace with you

Last words of Saint Jose Manyanet y Vives.

More to explorer

Blame the Joos!

Tuesday, December 17, AD 2019 No Comments

At this time Ignatius indignantly denied any knowledge of Judaism, since he was a noble from a province (Guipúzcoa) which had hardly

The Impeachment Charade Proceeds

Tuesday, December 17, AD 2019 No Comments

  News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee: WASHINGTON, D.C.—The two articles of impeachment leveled against President Trump were originally

PopeWatch: German Apostasy

Tuesday, December 17, AD 2019 2 Comments

Don’t look now, but the German Catholic Church is moving to apostasy:   Munich, Germany, Dec 12, 2019 / 02:10 pm (CNA).-

