Saint of the Day Quote: Saint Jose Manyanet y Vives

Jesus, Mary and Joseph, may I breathe forth my soul in peace with you
Last words of Saint Jose Manyanet y Vives.
Jesus, Mary and Joseph, may I breathe forth my soul in peace with you
Last words of Saint Jose Manyanet y Vives.
At this time Ignatius indignantly denied any knowledge of Judaism, since he was a noble from a province (Guipúzcoa) which had hardly
News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee: WASHINGTON, D.C.—The two articles of impeachment leveled against President Trump were originally
Don’t look now, but the German Catholic Church is moving to apostasy: Munich, Germany, Dec 12, 2019 / 02:10 pm (CNA).-