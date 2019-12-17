The Impeachment Charade Proceeds

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The two articles of impeachment leveled against President Trump were originally announced to be abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

These didn’t poll very well, however, so Democrats went back to the drawing board to come up with something that might play well with their base of radicals. Nancy Pelosi announced Monday that the articles of impeachment will now just read, “ORANGE MAN BAD” in giant letters.

“It’s clear, to the point, and honest,” said Pelosi. “We congresspeople aren’t very used to honesty, so we’ll see how this goes. But hopefully, people will see the crime of Trump being a bad orange man definitely rises to the level of high crimes and misdemeanors.”

Pelosi admitted the first two articles they introduced were drummed-up charges and that this one’s “the real deal.”

Trump fired back, pointing out that being a bad orange man isn’t an impeachable offense. “Show me where in the Constitution it says you can’t be a brave man of color and also do bad stuff. It’s not there. You can’t do it. The do-nothing Democrats are EMPTY-HANDED! SAD!”

Go here to read the rest. Even some members of the mainstream media are beginning to realize that this absurd impeachment is only making Trump a more formidable candidate going into 2020:

Washington (AFP) – Impeachment is about the worst thing that can happen to a president — unless that president is Donald Trump.

There is no question that having that historic asterisk as only the third US president ever impeached will hurt him personally.

More than any other occupant of the White House, the real estate developer and reality TV performer obsesses over his image. Trump’s name and patina of glitzy success is literally a brand he sells for millions of dollars around the world.

But it’s equally true that the Republican adores a good fight. And impeachment is the Olympics of Washington brawling.

“This moment is (perfect) for a person like him,” said Rich Hanley, a professor of communications at Quinnipiac University.

The Democrats in the House of Representatives are excpected to vote to impeach Trump, probably on Wednesday. Then, as the president knows all too well, his Republican Party, which controls the Senate, will vote to acquit.

The outcome is likely to be as preordained as one of those absurd WWE wrestling bouts that Trump has always loved.

Which makes a perfect set-up for the showman-in-chief.

Go here to read the rest. Trump throughout his career has succeeded by becoming the center of attention. As far as he is concerned there is no bad publicity. And so the Democrats, obligingly, are helping focus the limelight on Trump and giving him his theme for 2020: a courageous man, a latter-day Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, battling single-handed against the Deep State denizens of the Swamp. People who would never vote for Trump will choke on this description, but they aren’t his audience. Going in Trump has locked up the 46% who voted for him last time. Another percent and he wins the electoral college. Another four percent and he gets the popular vote and the Democrats are routed in an electoral college landslide. In 2016 he beat the Clinton machine while being outspent two to one, with tepid Republican support. The Democrats are now giving Trump a veritable bonanza in fund raising and ensuring that Republicans will be enthusiastically voting against them, if not for Trump. Thanks Nancy!