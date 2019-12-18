Impeachment Explained

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

Impeachment can be confusing. But The Babylon Bee is here with an explainer so you will know how the process works and what it takes for Dems to snap their fingers together and make Trump disappear in a cloud of dust.

What is impeachment?

It’s the official, constitutional method for screaming at the sky because Trump is president.

Why is Trump being impeached?

Trump has committed some very serious offenses, from not being a Democrat to being a Republican. He also won the 2016 election, which rises to the level of high crimes and misdemeanors. He also restored the celebration of Christmas after eight years of winter with no Christmas under Obama. This drove Dems up a wall so they drummed up some charges against him.

Why didn’t Democrats include any criminal offenses in the articles of impeachment?

There were just so many of them, it was hard to pick one. So, instead of laying out actually impeachable offenses, the Democrats summarized it all with two main articles of impeachment: 1.) Trump is president. 2.) TRUMP IS PRESIDENT.

What does it take to remove the president from office?

Faith, trust, and pixie dust.

Will Trump be removed from office?

Lol.

If we believe in ourselves and try hard, and Trump is removed, Hillary Clinton becomes president, right?

Actually, Mike Pence would become president, basically making the United States into a Handmaid’s Tale-style dystopia.

What happens if Trump is impeached in the House but acquitted in the Senate?

Democrats don’t get the big prize, but they each get a complimentary copy of Impeachment: The Board Game.

Go here to read the rest. Presidential Impeachments in the US have a curious similarity. All three of them have been allegedly about matters they weren’t about. The pretext for the impeachment of Andrew Johnson over a violation of the Tenure of Office Act which sought to prevent Trump from dismissing Secretary of War Stanton. (The Act was pealed back by Congress in 1869 and repealed by Congress in 1887. In 1826 the US Supreme Court found a similar act to be an unconstitutional infringement on the powers of the President.) The actual reason was that Johnson, a Democrat, opposed the Reconstruction of the Republican majority and rendered himself obnoxious to almost all Republicans by his violent attacks on the Republican majority in Congress in speeches.

Bill Clinton was ostensibly impeached for committing perjury in the Paula Jones civil law suit. He was actually impeached because the Republican majority in Congress opposed most of his policies and he had rendered himself obnoxious to most Republicans in the country with his lurid personal behavior.

Donald Trump ostensibly is being impeached because he asked the Ukrainian President to reopen the Bursima investigation in order to nail Hunter Biden and Joe Biden. The actual reason is that Trump has been viewed as somehow an illegitimate President since election day 2016, and when they regained the House in 2018 the Democrats were going to impeach him, come what may.

Political disputes are thus transformed into impeachment efforts, with the public, in the main, looking with disfavor on the process.

The Nixon impeachment effort was the exception to this rule. There was enough wrong-doing by the Nixon administration, although not much different from similar activities under Democrat administrations, that his support collapsed among Republicans in Congress, and Nixon resigned prior to impeachment. The fact that the media was limited to organs opposed to Nixon, and the inability of Nixon to summon the energy to mount a vigorous defense, illustrate how different that process was from today.

When Trump is acquitted by the Senate, this impeachment effort will closely resemble all Presidential impeachments except that of Nixon.