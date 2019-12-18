PopeWatch: Just in Time for Christmas

The Vatican is playing up the Netflix, yeah the same Netflix giving the world a Brazilian “comedy” about a “gay” Christ, Benedict bashing movie, The Two Popes:

John Waters at First Things gives us the low down:

At the level of story, it is the same old narrative we have been fed by the media from the moment of Joseph Cardinal Ratzinger’s election as pope in 2005. He is a “dour traditionalist,” “God’s Rottweiler,” The Man Who Couldn’t Smile or Dance. In the other corner is Francis, the first non-European pope in 1,200 years, a one-time Tango club bouncer, passionate soccer fan, the “man with the common touch,” and in due course the “Christlike Pope”—in contradistinction to all his predecessors. This movie leaves idle no media cliché: Jorge Cardinal Mario Bergoglio’s battered black brogues on the airport security scanner, Francis eschewing the papal red shoes, Bergoglio watching football in a bar and eating takeaway pizza. There’s talk of the evils of walls and the virtues of bridges.

And there is worse. The movie uses clips from real news footage. One vox pop clip shows a man reacting to Benedict’s election: “I know Ratzinger. The Nazi should not have been elected.” It is a spaghetti western without guns or horses. Ratzinger/Benedict is all but fitted up with the droopy moustache: Aloof and introverted, he eats alone, prefers Latin to other languages, has never heard of ABBA, and cannot dance the Tango. Most damningly, he resists Bergoglio’s attempt to hug him. The script leaves viewers in no doubt as to which pope they are expected to side with.

Screenwriter Anthony McCarten has asserted that the film is meant to speak to a larger debate. “In a world where conservatives and progressives are very entrenched, and moving further apart if anything, and a lot of vitriol, anger flowing both ways, we wanted to make a movie about finding the middle ground.” But the movie does nothing of the kind. It simply repeats the clichés generated for many years by lazy and malevolent journalists.

The script is the offspring of McCarten’s 2017 play The Pope, in which he imagined conversations between the two men. Anthony Hopkins’s portrayal of an obsessed, bad-tempered Benedict is counterposed to Jonathan Pryce’s affable, benevolent, and placid Bergoglio. If you know anything of the truth of these two men, it is almost laughable. Bergoglio is played by two actors—Pryce as the older, soon-to-become Pope Francis version; Juan Minujin as the young, earnest, idealistic, and somewhat priggish Bergoglio. Pryce pays the hale-fellow-well-met bloke that those who have met Pope Francis (as I have) may recognize.

Go here to read the rest. In short, the Pope Emeritus is given the Orange Man Bad treatment. In the face of this, of course, Pope Benedict will say nothing. A dignified, or impotent, reaction depending upon one’s point of view, but the mode of behavior that has been the hallmark of Pope Benedict in his odd “retirement”.