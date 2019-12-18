Menu

That’s Entertainment

Trump understands something that most politicians never learn.  If you are entertaining, that is a force multiplier in the politics game, a game that amateur Trump is better at than most life long politicians.

One Comment

  1. Lol.

    This struggle is a type of cultural warfare.
    The Coasts v. The fly-overs.
    The radical progressives socialist sociopaths v. Middle America.
    Too simplistic but the media biased Left have participated in this division and NOT done their duty. They are inciting war.
    Hollywood is inciting war. Left politicians are inciting war.

    The God of Jacob will not abandon the middle. If they want to push we will not lay down. Push and be prepared to be leveled.

