Dudley:

All right. Let me think. This happened many, many years ago. Debby: That's not the way to begin. Stories start "Once upon a time". Dudley: Yes, that's true. Once upon a time there was a little boy and he lived in a little town. Debby: - What was his name? Dudley: - His name was David. He was a shepherd. The town was called Bethlehem. Debby: I know Bethlehem. That's where the star was. Dudley: That's right. Only David lived long before the star. One night, David was out in the hills tending his sheep. - He was playing the harp and singing. Debby: - Was he singing "Jingle Bells"? Dudley: No, no. "Jingle Bells" hadn't been written then. David was singing songs that he wrote himself. Suddenly, an angel came down and spoke to David. Debby: - How did David know it was an angel? Dudley: - He didn't know. And that's the way it always is. Angels come and put ideas into people's heads and people feel very proud of themselves because they think it was their own idea. This angel said to David "One of your lambs has strayed. " So David put aside his harp and went into the darkness to find the lamb. The angel guided him. And when David found the lamb, he saw a great big ferocious lion. Debby: Oh! Dudley: So David said to the lion "You get away from that lamb. " And the lion said "You get away from me or I'll eat you too. " Debby: - Did David run away? Dudley: - No. You know why? Because the angel put another idea into his head. So David took out his sling and he hurled a stone and hit the lion right between the eyes. Debby: I bet that lion was surprised! Dudley: Yes. And so was David because he didn't know an angel had helped him. Well, he picked up the lamb and took it back to the fold. Then he felt so happy that he made up another song. It started out: "The Lord is my shepherd. I shall not want. " "He maketh me to lie down in green pastures. " "He leadeth me besides the still waters. " "He restoreth my soul... " Screenplay The Bishop's Wife

A fine Christmas movie is The Bishop’s Wife from 1947. David Niven is an Episcopalian bishop of a struggling diocese; Loretta Young (ironically one of the more devout Catholics in the Hollywood of her time) is his wife; and Cary Grant is Dudley, one of the more unimportant angels in Heaven, sent by God to lend the Bishop a hand. The film is a graceful comedy which effectively and quietly underlines the central importance of faith in God as we see in this little scene when undercover angel Dudley, Cary Grant, uses his powers to summon a tardy boy’s choir for an unforgettable rendition of O Sing to God:

O sing to God your hymns of gladness,

Ye loving hearts your tribute pay;

Your Lord is born this happy day.

Then pierce the sky with songs of gladness,

Disperse the shades of gloom and sadness;

O sing to God your hymns of gladness.

Mark how the Mother lulls to slumber

Her new born Babe with tenderest love,

And guards her treasure from above!

O blessed Child with her who bore Thee,

We, too, will kneel in faith before Thee.

O God Incarnate, we adore Thee!

O Word of God for us incarnate,

By faith we hear Thine angels sing,

Their hymns of praise to Thee their King.