Good Guy Fed Ex Driver With A Gun

Another of the incidents that the media claims are myths:

 

A FedEx driver used a legally registered weapon to kill a would-be robber during a gun battle in Northeast Philadelphia, police said Wednesday.

The 32-year-old driver, who police still consider a victim, was delivering a package to a home on the 600 block of Unruh Avenue Tuesday night when was approached by an armed robber who stole his wallet and keys and shot him, Philadelphia Police Department Capt. Jason Smith said.

The driver returned fire, shooting 27-year-old Jevan Lundy several times, Smith said.

Go here to read the rest.

