News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

WASHINGTON, D.C.—According to sources in Congress, Mitch McConnell briefly distracted Democrats this morning while he signaled for hundreds of conservative judges to sneak by.

“Hey, look over there — is that Trump committing an impeachable offense!?” he pondered aloud as he walked by the House chambers. “Oh man, he’s colluding, corrupting, and conspiring all over the place!”

“Huh? Where? I don’t see him,” said Nancy Pelosi, craning her neck and blinking furiously to get a better view.

“Oh, right there. Yup, I’m pretty sure that’s him. Oh, look, it’s Putin and the Ukrainian president with him too — and they’re exchanging some kind of briefcase or something?” McConnell continued, stifling laughter. “But it’s probably nothing, never mind.”

House Democrats’ excitement got the better of them. They scrambled in the direction McConnell was gesturing. “Me first!” screamed Nancy Pelosi as she pulled Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s hair and hurled her into the wall.

But Rep. Adam Schiff had already jumped on a nearby rolling cart and pushed himself out into the hall, yelling, “I’ll get that dastardly Trump if it’s the last thing I doooooooooo!” as he propelled himself down the hall and out of view.

As they scurried away, McConnell gave the signal, and a flood of conservative federal judges walked by. After being confirmed by the Senate in under three minutes, they dispersed to serve out their lifetime terms across the country, with the Democrats none the wiser.

Go here to read the rest. Doubtless President Trump has had many Christmas presents over his long life, but none will he have better reason to be grateful for than the decision of the Democrats to stake their 2020 electoral fortunes on a preordained failed attempt to remove a President standing for re-election. To illustrate the endless contempt that Democrats in Congress have for the voters when they elect a Republican president, he need only run endless commercials with Democrats boasting that if this doesn’t work they will simply impeach him again. The Democrats are illustrating yet again the timeless maxim of Euripides: Whom the gods would destroy, they first make mad.