You, Unique

This is a republication of a previously published article. It is about all of you reading this, and all who comment here.

Merry Christmas to all! and God bless us, everyone.

Letter To You

You are encouraged to fill in your name (and initials) in the blanks below. This is a letter to you.

Dear ___________,

If you look around and then look in a mirror, you will see that there is just one, only one of you. Never has been another person like you, never will be. You are the only one, the only _________________.

There is a divine reason you are so unique. I loved you so much that I not only made you, I made you the only one like you. This means that there is good to be done on this earth during your life that only you can do. Only you can do the “_____________” good, this “_________” [initials only here] good.

If you don’t do this special good, no one else can. No one else will. And the good is to do unselfish, loving things for other persons, not just family and friends, but everyone, including each person I gift into your daily life every day.

Such doing good “makes” a good, brings a good into existence which no one else, only you, can do and can make. So do it. Make this _______ [first name only] good, every day of your life. So you can be happy in heaven together with all your family, all your friends, with everybody, and Me.

Sincerely and lovingly,

God your Father

You And Only You

Each human being has infinite, intrinsic value. This is because God not only made each of us in His image and likeness, He also made each person unique – unique in all of human history. There is not, and never will be, another you like you. Never.

Image & Likeness

Being made in God’s image and likeness does not mean you look like God. God the Father and God the Holy Spirit being spirits, there is no way on earth you can “look” like them as in a physical likeness. The “image and likeness” is also not looking like Jesus looked. We have no idea what Jesus looked like. And, look around. We do know for certain that there are more than 2 billion people here now who do not look like Jesus – because they all look different.

So, in Genesis when God says, “Let Us make man in Our image and likeness,” (Gn 1:26) what’s an ‘image and likeness’? Among other things, this image and likeness include the fact that from the moment of conception, each person is immortal. In addition to future immortality, the Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches us that the “image and likeness” includes freedom/free will, reason, and intellect:

The divine image is present in every man. It shines forth in the communion of persons, in the likeness of the unity of the divine persons among themselves. Endowed with “a spiritual and immortal” soul, the human person is “the only creature on earth that God has willed for its own sake.” From his conception, he is destined for eternal beatitude. The human person participates in the light and power of the divine Spirit. By his reason, he is capable of understanding the order of things established by the Creator. By free will, he is capable of directing himself toward his true good. He finds his perfection “in seeking and loving what is true and good.” By virtue of his soul and his spiritual powers of intellect and will, man is endowed with freedom, an “outstanding manifestation of the divine image.” (CCC 1702- 1705)

Truly, in doing your unique good, you “make” good, good and its effects that are forever. And this is God’s, your Father’s, will for you. The letter to you, below, enlarges on this theme. It is meant to make you realize that when you say to God “Thy Kingdome come Thy will be done,” you realize that for you God’s will is that you do your unique good.

Conclusion

If you are ever wondering about your Father’s plans for you, pull this letter up and read it to yourself again. Everyone you live with can benefit from your good. All your family members, friends, the fine full of wonderful people God lets you live with every day, and even those you may encounter only once on this earth. They too can experience the unique loving good only you can do – and in doing so experience their Father’s love.

[Previously at https://www.catholicstand.com/only-you-you-alone-can-do-this-good/]