Menu

16 Years For Burning a Flag

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on delicious
Delicious
Share on digg
Digg
Share on stumbleupon
StumbleUpon
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

As Robert Heinlein predicted long ago, these are the crazy years:

 

– An Iowa man was sentenced to about 16 years in prison after he set fire to a church LGBTQ flag in June.

Adolfo Martinez, 30, of Ames last month was found guilty of a hate crime – a class “D” felony – third-degree harassment and reckless use of fire. Police said he stole a pride banner hanging at Ames United Church of Christ and burned it early June 11 outside the Dangerous Curves Gentleman’s Club.

Martinez admitted to police that he lit the banner on fire using lighter fluid and a lighter after stealing it from the church, according to court documents.

Story County Attorney Jessica Reynolds said hate crime charges were added because Martinez is suspected of criminal mischief against someone’s property because of “what it represents as far as sexual orientation.”

Go here to read the rest.  So let’s unpack this shall we?  The US Supreme Court has ruled that laws punishing the burning of the American flag are unconstitutional because of their infringement on freedom of speech.  Now we have a man getting 16 years for the petty theft of stealing a gay flag and burning it later.  (Treating such a burning as arson is truly absurd.)  As Orwell observed in Animal Farm, some animals are more equal than others.

More to explorer

Thanks Joe!

Friday, December 20, AD 2019 4 Comments

  It is sporting of Joe Biden to cut campaign commercials for Trump.

Festivals of Light

Friday, December 20, AD 2019 1 Comment

  Now Judas celebrated the festival of the restoration of the sacrifices of the temple for eight days, and omitted no sort

The Farce is With Them

Friday, December 20, AD 2019 7 Comments

  News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:   U.S.—An echo was heard across the land this morning from sea

2 Comments

  1. If they had only charged him with stealing it would have been OK. He did, after all, steal someone’s property. Slap on the wrists and the usual punishment for petty theft. Or even theft. But to add hate crime? Sixteen years in prison? Does the Left ever get tired of double standards and hypocrisy?

  2. Dave, after all your time at Pathoes, you really think the Left gets tired of it? 😉

    This is what Lewis warned about a benevolent tyranny. That the approval of one’s conscience would long sustain a person against exhaustion.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Menu