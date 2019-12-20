Dogs Playing Chess Open Thread

The usual open thread rules apply: be concise, be charitable and, above all, be entertaining.
16 Years For Burning a Flag
As Robert Heinlein predicted long ago, these are the crazy years: – An Iowa man was sentenced to about 16 years
The usual open thread rules apply: be concise, be charitable and, above all, be entertaining.
As Robert Heinlein predicted long ago, these are the crazy years: – An Iowa man was sentenced to about 16 years
It is sporting of Joe Biden to cut campaign commercials for Trump.
Now Judas celebrated the festival of the restoration of the sacrifices of the temple for eight days, and omitted no sort
2 Comments
I know that look. Dachshunds are funny, devoted, endearing and sometimes wily. Yes, occasionally stubborn too. Hounds have very expressive faces because they can move their eyebrows and the badger dogs are masters of it.
Corgi’s specialize in “brain boring”; the ability to stare down a human to gather information on what we’re doing, where, when and how. If my dog could play chess, he’d anticipate most moves.