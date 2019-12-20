PopeWatch: The Main Goal

Steve Skojec at One Peter 5 notes that the movement to accept homosexuality proceeds apace within the Church:

But the German bishops are not even alone here. In several foreign language outlets, we are seeing news of a new book called “What is Man,” put out by the Pontifical Biblical Commission. The text is evidently an exploration of a rather large question, but it draws critical attention insofar as it apparently seeks, once again, to find a new interpretation of homosexual behavior, this time through scriptural eisegesis. Google translate comes to the rescue again this morning as I seek to get my thoughts written down before they lose force and focus:

We know that various biblical affirmations, in the cosmological, biological and sociological field, have gradually been considered outdated with the progressive affirmation of the natural and human sciences; similarly – deduced by some – a new and more adequate understanding of the human person imposes a radical reservation on the exclusive enhancement of the heterosexual union, in favor of a similar acceptance of homosexuality and homosexual unions as a legitimate and worthy expression of the ‘human being. More – sometimes it is argued – the Bible says little or nothing about this type of erotic relationship, which should not therefore be condemned, also because it is often unduly confused with other aberrant sexual behaviors. [emphasis added]

I’m certain we’ll be seeing more analysis of this PBC document, but it is noteworthy that no less of a figure than the prefect of the CDF, Cardinal Luis Ladária, is aware of its content. In the Aleteia article I cite above, he is quoted as stating that “What is Man” is a “novelty, both for the content and for the way it is exhibited.”

Go here to read the rest. It should be noted that passage cited from the Pontifical Biblical Commission seems to be in reference to the position taken by dissenters from the teaching of the Church and is not necessarily a position embraced by the Commission. Go here to read the later take of Steve Skojec on all this. However, make no mistake, the normalization of homosexuality by the Church is the main goal of powerful forces within the Church who support Pope Francis, if not the main goal of the Pope himself. We may be on the verge of the long predicted Great Apostasy:

675 Before Christ’s second coming the Church must pass through a final trial that will shake the faith of many believers.574 The persecution that accompanies her pilgrimage on earth575 will unveil the “mystery of iniquity” in the form of a religious deception offering men an apparent solution to their problems at the price of apostasy from the truth. The supreme religious deception is that of the Antichrist, a pseudo-messianism by which man glorifies himself in place of God and of his Messiah come in the flesh.576

676 The Antichrist’s deception already begins to take shape in the world every time the claim is made to realize within history that messianic hope which can only be realized beyond history through the eschatological judgment. The Church has rejected even modified forms of this falsification of the kingdom to come under the name of millenarianism,577 especially the “intrinsically perverse” political form of a secular messianism.578

677 The Church will enter the glory of the kingdom only through this final Passover, when she will follow her Lord in his death and Resurrection.579 The kingdom will be fulfilled, then, not by a historic triumph of the Church through a progressive ascendancy, but only by God’s victory over the final unleashing of evil, which will cause his Bride to come down from heaven.580 God’s triumph over the revolt of evil will take the form of the Last Judgment after the final cosmic upheaval of this passing world.581

A cheerful thought for Advent, God help us all.