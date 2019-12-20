Thanks Joe!

It is sporting of Joe Biden to cut campaign commercials for Trump.
4 Comments
Perhaps an argument for his honesty? Not so much for his intelligence.
There is something to be said about honesty. The Left is sort of coming out of the closet about a great many things, so there might be some positives there.
Certainly for Trump. Biden has a pre-Internet mindset where candidates, especially Democrats, could say one thing in the primaries and say the opposite in the general election. Biden also hasn’t had to run in a close general election, I am not counting the Veep races where he was a non-factor, since the first time he ran for the Senate 47 years ago.
Up to this point, in the few minutes of previous debates that I stumbled upon, the moderators threw the candidates soft balls or coached them through what their responses should have been. This PBS question was surprising in its tone and point and I’m not sure VP Joe was quick enough to truly understand either the question nor its import. Listeners, however, were likely a little shocked by his unexpected candor as hundreds of thousands were casually thrown under the Green Bus. The political ads about this will be devastating for the Democrats regardless of who runs…