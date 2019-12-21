Menu

PopeWatch: A Christmas Carol

The Vatican announced today that on December 24 a live action performance of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol will be performed at the Vatican.  Pope Francis will star as Ebenezer Scrooge.  Archbishop Carlo Vigano will essay the role of the ghost of Jacob Marley.  The Pope Emeritus will be the ghost of Christmas Past, Cardinal Raymond Burke will portray Christmas Present and Cardinal Robert Sarah will be the ghost of Christmas Yet to Come.  The role of Bob Cratchit will be undertaken by Steve Skojec, Mrs. Cratchit by Hilary White and Tiny Tim Cratchit by Michael Voris.  Italian journalist Eugenio Scalfari will provide color commentary during the performance.  Edward Pentin will provide the narration from confidential sources in the Vatican.  After the performance the Pope has a big announcement scheduled.

 

Then you wake up from your long Yuletide nap and vow to never drink eggnog again.  Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to the readers of PopeWatch! And with that PopeWatch will be on Christmas hiatus until January 2, 2020.

2 Comments

  1. Sounds like a winner just like the American Catholic.

    Thanks for all you do for the Church and us Don.

    A Merry and Blessed Christmas to you, your family and your family of readers.

