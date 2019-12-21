Menu

Potter Inferno

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on delicious
Delicious
Share on digg
Digg
Share on stumbleupon
StumbleUpon
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

 

WORLD—For a long time, it seemed as though Christians only liked two things: Jesus and burning books. From books of magic in the early church (because of the witchcraft) to Harry Potter (also the witchcraft), if it had words, we Christians were suspicious of it.

But after JK Rowling made the shockingly anti-science statement that biological sex is a real thing, it seems now the secular left are the ones burning Harry Potter books. All around the world, teary-eyed former Harry Potter fans gathered their collection of books, costumes, Legos, and other merchandise and piled them up.

“We condemn thee, JK Rowling, for the great crime of suggesting biological sex is real!” one woman in Portland cried. “Shame! Shame! Shame!”

“Well, we didn’t see this plot twist coming,” said one reporter as progressives in London stacked up a bunch of Harry Potter books to be consumed by a great, holy blaze. “If I had to bet a decade ago who would be burning Harry Potter books, it certainly wouldn’t have been the left.”

Go here to read the rest.  Ah poor Leftists:  one moment a member in good standing of the Looniest Left, and the next moment a hopeless reactionary.

More to explorer

Saint of the Day Quote: Saint Peter Canisius

Saturday, December 21, AD 2019 No Comments

  Better that only a few Catholics should be left, staunch and sincere in their religion, than that they should, remaining many,

PopeWatch: A Christmas Carol

Saturday, December 21, AD 2019 2 Comments

The Vatican announced today that on December 24 a live action performance of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol will be performed at

Veni Veni Emmanuel

Saturday, December 21, AD 2019 No Comments

    Something for the weekend before Christmas.  Veni, Veni Emmanuel.  The words of this magnificent hymn are from the 9th century and the

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Menu