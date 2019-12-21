Something for the weekend before Christmas. Veni, Veni Emmanuel. The words of this magnificent hymn are from the 9th century and the melody is from 15th century France. It is more familiar these days in its English translation. Below is a powerful version that has great meaning for me. After the death of my son Larry on Pentecost Sunday 2013 I found it of immense comfort. Christ is Our Way, Our Truth and Our Everlasting Life.

Veni, veni Emmanuel! Captivum solve Israel! Qui gemit in exilio, Privatus Dei Filio, Gaude, gaude, Emmanuel nascetur per te, Israel.

Veni o Jesse virgula! Ex hostis tuos ungula, De specu tuos tartari Educ, et antro barathri. Gaude, gaude, Emmanuel nascetur per te, Israel.

Veni, veni o oriens! Solare nos adveniens, Noctis depelle nebulas, Dirasque noctis tenebras. Gaude, gaude, Emmanuel nascetur per te, Israel.

Veni clavis Davidica! Regna reclude coelica, Fac iter Tutum superum, Et claude vias Inferum. Gaude, gaude, Emmanuel nascetur per te, Israel.

Veni, veni Adonai! Qui populo in Sinai Legem dedisti vertice, In maiestate gloriae. Gaude, gaude, Emmanuel nascetur per te, Israel.

O come, O come, Emmanuel,

And ransom captive Israel,

That mourns in lonely exile here,

Until the Son of God appear.

Rejoice ! Rejoice ! Emmanuel

Shall come to thee, O Israel.

O come, Thou Rod of Jesse, free

Thine own from Satan’s tyranny ;

From depths of hell Thy people save,

And give them victory o’er the grave.

Rejoice ! Rejoice ! Emmanuel

Shall come to thee, O Israel.

O come, Thou Dayspring, from on high,

And cheer us by Thy drawing nigh;

Disperse the gloomy clouds of night,

And death’s dark shadows put to flight.

Rejoice ! Rejoice ! Emmanuel

Shall come to thee, O Israel.

O come, Thou Key of David, come

And open wide our heav’nly home ;

Make safe the way that leads on high,

And close the path to misery.

Rejoice ! Rejoice ! Emmanuel

Shall come to thee, O Israel.

O come, Adonai, Lord of might,

Who to Thy tribes, on Sinai’s height,

In ancient times didst give the law

In cloud and majesty and awe.

Rejoice ! Rejoice ! Emmanuel

Shall come to thee, O Israel.