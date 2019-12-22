Never Trumpers: The Pharisees ‘R Us Division

Christopher Johnson at Midwest Conservative Journal once again demonstrates why he is on my daily blog reading list:

It’s a sign of the desperation of NeverTrumpistan to somehow get clear of The Worst Human Being Who Has Ever Lived Or Ever Will Live Until The Antichrist Comes If He Hasn’t Come Already If You Know What I Mean And I Think You Do that so many people have so frantically grabbed on to this Christianity Today (founded by Billy Graham, we are hurriedly and insistently informed) editorial by CT editor-in-chief Mark Galli that Trump needs to be removed from the presidential office.

Theologically, however, this editorial will have to go a good distance to even aspire to be weak tea; at best, this is lukewarm water. Mark does admit that “impeachment” in this case is politically motivated.

Let’s grant this to the president: The Democrats have had it out for him from day one, and therefore nearly everything they do is under a cloud of partisan suspicion. This has led many to suspect not only motives but facts in these recent impeachment hearings. And, no, Mr. Trump did not have a serious opportunity to offer his side of the story in the House hearings on impeachment.

But it’s not that the Democrats don’t have a point.

But the facts in this instance are unambiguous: The president of the United States attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president’s political opponents. That is not only a violation of the Constitution; more importantly, it is profoundly immoral.

No, Mark, the “facts” are not “unambiguous” at all. Did you even read the transcript? Can you point to a single quote where President Trump did what you claim he did? Because if you can’t, it would seem to me that your statement falls under the “false witness” strictures of the Bible. Which means that your problem’s not with me, big dog. It’s with a much Bigger Dog.

Trump’s evangelical supporters have pointed to his Supreme Court nominees, his defense of religious liberty, and his stewardship of the economy, among other things, as achievements that justify their support of the president. We believe the impeachment hearings have made it absolutely clear, in a way the Mueller investigation did not, that President Trump has abused his authority for personal gain and betrayed his constitutional oath. The impeachment hearings have illuminated the president’s moral deficiencies for all to see. This damages the institution of the presidency, damages the reputation of our country, and damages both the spirit and the future of our people. None of the president’s positives can balance the moral and political danger we face under a leader of such grossly immoral character.

EVERY SINGLE PERSON WHO HAS EVER OCCUPIED THE OFFICE OF PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES FROM GEORGE WASHINGTON DOWN TO THE PRESENT DAY. And every single other person who has ever lived throughout all eternity, for that matter. Mark? What part of Psalm 14 is tripping you up? What part of Romans 3:23 are you having problems with? Because you just described. And every single other person who has ever lived throughout all eternity, for that matter.

Go here to read the rest. Politics is always about making choices, and rarely are the choices between the worst and the best. In 2016 I was off put by Trump’s personal behavior, his juvenile insults and bombast and my suspicion that he would govern as the New York liberal he had been till the day before yesterday. I reluctantly boarded the Trump train when he pledged to fight abortion as President. I doubted he would keep his word, but I was certain that Hillary would keep her word to be the best friend that Planned Parenthood ever had in the White House, and so I weighed a doubt against a certainty and voted for Trump. To my surprise and pleasure, Trump has governed as the most conservative President since Ronald Reagan. In the light of that fact, the things about Trump that still drive me crazy I can live with. As for the sham impeachment farce, for Christianity Today to claim that is the straw that broke the camel’s back is simply bizarre, and can be simply filed under things that people were looking for an excuse to do.

I doubt if the editorial will sway anyone to alter their position on Trump. The editorial says nothing about the morality of Trump supporters, but a lot about how humans can be quite ingenious about coming up with justifications for actions, especially when the justification manifestly is a mere exercise in excuse making for a hard to defend action.