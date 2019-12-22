Saint of the Day Quote: Saint Hunger

Hunger (died 866), also known as Hungerus Frisus, was Bishop of Utrecht from 854 to 866. He is a Saint of the Catholic Church.After the death of his predecessor Luidger of Utrecht, Luidger’s nephew Craft was offered the seat. However, Craft, a very wealthy person, refused because he was afraid that he would attract Viking raids. Instead the Canon Hunger was appointed. At first his relations with the Vikings were peaceful, but eventually Utrecht was threatened by the Vikings, at which the bishop and the entire clergy of Utrecht fled to Sint Odiliënberg, near Roermond. In 858 king Lothair II made a monastery available for them. Later the bishop settled in Prüm and then in Deventer.Hunger seems to have been a godly man who, unlike his predecessors, did not engage in nepotism. In the case of the childless marriage between Lothair II and his wife Teutberga, he defended the sanctity of their marriage on biblical and theological grounds, but to secure his succession, Lothair II repudiated his wife and married Waldrada, with whom he had a son.Hunger died in Prüm in Germany. His feast day is 22 December.”Parole et Prière” number 66 December 2015 page 241