Saint of the Day Quote: Saint Victoria

VICTORIA was a young, noble, Roman lady, who being a Christian, desired to live to her heavenly spouse alone in a state of virginity. Eugenius, who sought her in marriage, was provoked at meeting with a repulse, and accused her to the judge, by whose order, after many fruitless attempts to extort her consent to marry, or to sacrifice to idols, she was stabbed in the breast by an executioner; of which wound she speedily died in 250, when the persecution of Decius was hottest at Rome. See her Acts abridged by St. Aldhelm, and by Ado.

Butler’s Lives of the Saints

