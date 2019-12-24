Background Music for the Day

- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- More
2 Comments
Thank you!
Only the Midnight Mass will have an organist v. usual electronics.
Merry Christmas.
We were given another reason to be glad that we’re not in public school– on the first day of the local school’s winter break, the kids got sick!
So, no physically going to Mass for us– we’ll have to make do with St. Peter’s or something. 😉