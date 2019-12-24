Scrooge and Conversion

Come now, and let us reason together, saith the LORD: though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool.
Isaiah 1: 18
Too often the strong religious theme in Dickens’ A Christmas Carol is overlooked. Scrooge was a man who spent his life learning the cost of everything and the value of nothing. Fundamentally it is a conversion story, with the infinitely true message that so long as there is life there is hope for conversion, amendment and reparation. A good message to recall not just for Christmas but for every day of the calendar.
2 Comments
Scrooge is a symbol of selfish materialism and a denial of love and sharing. We are a little scroogish in some ways. In 2020 let us try to be a little less so and a little more understanding of our and others failures. Christ was like that. He came to show and tell us the road to peace and happiness was to be selfless. To become like Him. Merry Christmas to all.
Scrooge had locked himself into a prison.
Not understanding that the key to unlock the door rested deep within his own heart.
So often one can become comfortable locked up in a cold dark cell. They get accustomed to it. They eventually own it and the idea that this is their home, their identity.
Having recourse to the bearer of Christ is having one who clears away the clutter of the heart. She cleans enough away that one can see the key. After spending years peering out through the prison bars one makes a leap of faith. He takes hold of the key with the help of the Virgin Mary and unlocks the door.
The Truth does set one free.
Life is worth living.
Giving is greater than receiving.
God’s love be yours.