Scrooge and Conversion

Come now, and let us reason together, saith the LORD: though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool.



Isaiah 1: 18

Too often the strong religious theme in Dickens’ A Christmas Carol is overlooked. Scrooge was a man who spent his life learning the cost of everything and the value of nothing. Fundamentally it is a conversion story, with the infinitely true message that so long as there is life there is hope for conversion, amendment and reparation. A good message to recall not just for Christmas but for every day of the calendar.