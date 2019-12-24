Sleep Well America: Your Air Force and Santa are Awake

When I was a kid, perhaps because I was the son of an Air Force veteran, I always thrilled to the tracking of Santa by Norad (North American Air Defense). I am happy to see that Norad is still doing it. Go here to their Santa tracking website. Sleep well tonight America! Santa and your Air Force will both be wide awake!
3 Comments
I think it’s awesome, too– one of those throw-backs that is just about doing something cool, because it’s awesome.
Nah!
NORAD Can’t Track Santa!
He moves too fast to be tracked by any mortal especially when you think about how many homes he visits in each time zone. [Very Big Grin]
That’s why we have a space force now silly. The godless communists aren’t stealing our presents!