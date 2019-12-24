When Was Jesus Born?

This is a two-fer, because there’s two questions; one, what month, and two, what year.

The implicit question is more like “is it OK to celebrate Christmas on the 25th of December.”

The answer to that is yes, yes it is. He’s outside of time. Sort of like how we can have Mass and it’s not required to be at the exact time that He did the Passover “this is my body.”

Now, for the season– y’all have probably seen folks claim that sheep can’t be out in the field with shepherds in winter. One, my great-grandfather’s sheep were out in the winter and you always had shepherds because sheep are edible, and two, we can get a real time weather update for Bethlehem. It is six thirty on Christmas eve, and 55 degrees; two hours after sunset.

There’s arguments that the shepherds would only be out if they were lambing, and so obviously Jesus was born in the spring.

That…is not quite accurate.

The Awassi sheep is a desert sheep, a fat-tailed breed that has existed in the Middle East for an estimated 5,000 years. It is the only indigenous breed of sheep in Israel. They are raised for wool, meat, and milk. Awassi sheep breed in the summer and drop lambs in the winter, when there is sufficient pasture for the ewes in milk. In Israel, the principal lambing season is December through January.

As she points out, of course the Lord who apparently adores puns and allusions is going to have the Lamb of God, the Sacrificial Lamb, born at the same time as all the other Passover lambs. Same way that it’s rather in keeping to have the Light of the World enter the world when the light returns, after the winter solstice.

If we make a series of “it happened pretty much immediately after that” assumptions, Zachariah’s service in the Temple means Jesus had to be born either in the summer or the winter. (Exact dating a bit iffy because…well, moon calendar to modern calendar….)

There’s also that the Mary’s Yes is 9 months prior to Christmas; a logical choice of dates. (I’ll repost my Christmas C&C article for other stuff.)

About that year of birth thing….

I keep hearing that Jesus has to be born before 4BC, because Herod died then; it’s almost the exact same pattern of “everybody knows” as the thing where Easter is named for Ester. It’s about as well supported, too, in light of additional information.

Here’s Jimmy Akin’s summary, you can read the whole article for details to support these claims:

The Case for 4 B.C. Is Exceptionally WeakAll four of the main arguments proposed are problematic:

1) The first argument names an impossible date (one that did not exist) for the beginning of Herod’s reign.

2) Josephus contradicts himself about when Herod conquered Jerusalem.

3) There is another lunar eclipse that fits what Josephus says even better.

4) We have evidence that Herod began giving his sons rulership roles before he died.

For the more scholarly minded, there’s also When Did Herod the Great Reign? published in Novum Testamentum 51 (2009): 1–29, written by Andrew Steinmann, and if you read it on Academia dot edu there’s a citation for an update to the discussion, too. Here’s the abstract:

For about 100 years there has been a consensus among scholars that Herod the Great reigned from 37 to 4 BCE. However, there have been several challenges to this consensus over the past four decades, the most notable being the objection raised by W.E. Filmer. This paper argues that Herod most likely reigned from late 39 BCE to early 1 BCE, and that this reconstruction of his reign can account for all of the surviving historical references to the events of Herod’s reign more logically than the current consensus can. Moreover, the reconstruction of Herod s reign proposed in this paper accounts for all of the datable evidence relating to Herod s reign, whereas the current consensus is unable to explain some of the evidence that it dismisses as ancient errors or that it simply ignores.

and the bottom of page three, top of page 4 of the PDF (It’ll try to auto-download at the link, sorry. They’re trying to avoid content skimmers so there’s no normal webpage.) summarizes the shape of the argument. Which I’d love to quote, but the PDF explicitly says don’t, so /sigh. Here’s the link to the ‘updated discussion,’ too.

Merry Christmas Eve!