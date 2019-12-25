Menu

Christmas Messages

Christmas messages from President Trump and Prime Minister Johnson.  Interesting that Johnson indicates that the persecution of Christians around the world will be a priority for his administration, something that has also been a priority for the Trump administration.  Neither Johnson nor Trump have led edifying personal lives, and neither could be considered to be religious.  However, God, throughout History, has used the most imperfect of tools for His purposes.  We shall see how this plays out.

One Comment

  1. “Neither Johnson nor Trump have led edifying personal lives….”

    The same is true of King David, polygamist, adulterer, murderer, etc. He puts both men to envy with the litany of sins he committed. Yet called him a man after his own heart.

