Crow’s Back on the Menu Boys!

Well, this is the time of year when I review my predictions for last year and review how I did. There is some crow to be consumed by me, but not as much as in some years:

The Democrats will impeach Trump in the House. After the Mueller report is released I think the Democrats will be under enormous pressure from their Leftist base to proceed with impeachment in the House. They will have more than enough votes to do so, and I suspect they will want to get it out of the way before 2020. That was an easy one to call, although I note that the pretext was not the Mueller report which was a let down for the Democrats The Senate will refuse to convict. It takes two-thirds of the Senate to convict and the Democrats have 47 votes, assuming they can keep all their Senators in line. Even with a few Republican defectors they will be nowhere near the 67 votes needed. That will come next year. I thought the Democrats would move faster than they have, assuming, as I did and do, that even they must realize this is a detriment to them in a presidential election year. Gridlock will be King. The country voted for divided government and that is what we will have. Legislative achievements will be few and that will probably be a good thing. Once again, an easy call. Trump will start building his wall. No way will Trump go into 2020 without making a start on the wall, and by hook or crook he will do so. There will be legal challenges galore and tweet storms aplenty, in short, business as usual during the Trump administration. Yep. Trump will get one, and maybe two more, appointments to the Supreme Court and the Left will have a collective meltdown. Not yet, although RBG has had a few health scares this year.

The Church will be engulfed in scandals, and there will be a major effort calling on the Pope to resign. He will not of course. Another safe call. I would not call the resignation effort yet to be a major one, but it wouldn’t take much more folly and malice on the part of the Pope to make it one. The Chicago Cubs will not win the world series. Yep, the Cubs are firmly back in their natural state of breaking the hearts of their fans each year.

A major miracle will receive massive news coverage. Miracles there have been, but none that I could fairly call major.

Trump will once again prove the truth of the adage that it is smarter to be lucky than it is lucky to be smart. Yep, although I am beginning to suspect that I have underestimated both Trump’s luck and his brains.

McClarey will be wrong on some of his predictions. Always the safest of predictions.

