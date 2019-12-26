Menu

Saint of the Day Quote: Pope Saint Dionysius

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on delicious
Delicious
Share on digg
Digg
Share on stumbleupon
StumbleUpon
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

DIONYSIUS was a priest of the church of Rome, under the pontificates of Stephen and Sixtus II. The latter having received the crown of martyrdom under Valerian, on the 6th of August, 258, through the violence of the persecution, the holy see continued vacant almost a year, till our saint was chosen pope on the 2d of July, 259. St. Dionysius of Alexandria styles him an admirable man, and a person eminently learned. St. Basil wonderfully extols his charity, which he extended to the most remote provinces of the empire. When the Goths had plundered Cæsarea, the capital of Cappadocia, and carried away most of its inhabitants into captivity, the good pope wrote to that city a letter of comfort, and sent messengers with large sums of money to ransom the captives. 1 Our saint condemned Sabellius, &c., in a council at Rome, and afterwards confuted the blasphemies of Paul of Samosata. 2 St. Athanasius and St. Basil made use of his elegant writings to prove the divinity of the Son, and the latter also that of the Holy Ghost. 3 St. Athanasius testifies, that the three hundred fathers at Nice, in defending the Catholic faith used no new expressions, but those which they received from the foregoing pastors of God’s church, copying particularly those of Dionysius of Rome, and his namesake of Alexandria. 4 This holy pope died on the 26th of December, in 269. See Eus. l. 7, c. 5, 7; S. Athan. Ceillier, t. 3, p. 327.

Butler’s Lives of the Saints

More to explorer

Crow’s Back on the Menu Boys!

Thursday, December 26, AD 2019 No Comments

  Well, this is the time of year when I review my predictions for last year and review how I did.  There

What’s a Bible Between Friends?

Thursday, December 26, AD 2019 2 Comments

That China-Vatican deal looks better every day:   China will rewrite the Bible and Quran to ‘reflect socialist values’ amid crackdown on the

Good King Wenceslaus, Saint Stephen and Martyrdom

Thursday, December 26, AD 2019 No Comments

But his deeds I think you know better than I could tell you; for, as is read in his Passion, no one

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Menu